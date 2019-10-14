BERLIN — The German government says the European Union has approved its decision to grant airline Condor, a subsidiary of collapsed tour operator Thomas Cook, a 380 million-euro ($419 million) bridging loan to keep it in the air.
The Economy Ministry said the EU's executive Commission gave its blessing on Monday. Condor applied for the loan last month to tide it through the winter after British-based Thomas Cook ceased operations.
The airline, which has been profitable, has nearly 60 planes and 4,900 employees. Condor's management is looking for new investors.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Russia's Putin lands in Saudi Arabia on Mideast trip
Russian President Vladimir Putin has landed in Saudi Arabia on a trip to the kingdom.
World
Iran's Guard says it detains Paris-based exiled journalist
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has arrested an exiled journalist who helped fan the flames of nationwide economic protests that struck the country at the end of 2017.
World
Egypt: Prominent activist is arrested, jailed for 15 days
An Egyptian rights lawyer says prosecutors have ordered a prominent pro-democracy activist to remain in custody for 15 days.
World
The Latest: Queen Elizabeth II gives speech in Parliament
The Latest on Brexit (all times local):
World
The Latest: Soccer club Barcelona bemoans prison sentences
The Latest on the trial of Catalan politicians and activists over their independence (all times local):