SKOPJE, North Macedonia — The European Union's enlargement commissioner is urging North Macedonia to redouble efforts to reform its judicial system and deliver results in fighting corruption and organized crime in order to start accession talks with the bloc in October.
Johannes Hahn arrived Thursday on a brief visit for talks with top officials. He said the country was "near to achieving" its strategic goal after reaching a landmark deal with neighboring Greece last year and agreeing to change its name from Macedonia to North Macedonia.
North Macedonia has been an EU candidate since 2005.
