NICOSIA, Cyprus — The European Union's top migration official says personnel from the bloc's new, upgraded border police could in the future be dispatched to Cyprus to help stem the flow of migrants that are putting a strain on the tiny east Mediterranean island.

EU Commissioner for migration Dimitris Avramopoulos said on Tuesday that a team of EU officials has been sent to Cyprus to determine what kind of help the country needs to cope with increased migrant inflows.

Avramopoulos said the new border police will be "more advanced and upgraded" from the current body FRONTEX in terms of its mandate and means including aircraft and ships. He said it's estimated that within a few years, the force will be composed of 10,000 permanent staff.