BRUSSELS — European Union leaders have approved the appointment of Christine Lagarde as the next president of the European Central Bank.
The former International Monetary Fund managing director will replace Mario Draghi, who has served as ECB president since 2011.
The European Council had already issued a formal recommendation for Lagarde, and Friday's move was just a confirmation after the European Parliament and the ECB also supported her.
The ECB sets monetary policy for the 19 countries that use the euro currency.
Lagarde will take office on Nov. 1 and will serve a non-renewable term of eight years.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Pompeo seeks to reassure Israel amid Syria turmoil
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Israel's prime minister on Friday to reaffirm the countries' close ties at a time when many in Israel fear the Trump administration intends to cut and run from the Middle East.
World
Global markets brush off disconcerting data out of China
Global markets largely brushed off more disconcerting economic signals from China, which on Friday reported that its economy grew at its slowest pace in 26 years last quarter.
World
Gunbattles rattle Mexican city after troops find Chapo's son
An intense gunfight with heavy weapons and burning vehicles blocking roads paralyzed the capital of Mexico's Sinaloa state Thursday after security forces located one of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán's sons who is wanted in the U.S. on drug trafficking charges.
World
Johnson returns to London to drum up support for Brexit deal
After winning the backing of European Union leaders for his new Brexit deal , Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in London Friday looking to secure enough support to get the deal through the fractious British Parliament.
World
China legislature blasts US Congress over Hong Kong
China's ceremonial legislature is attacking legislation in the U.S. Congress to support pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.