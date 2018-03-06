BERLIN — The chairman of the European Parliament's international trade committee says the EU should target American goods that will "really hurt" the United States if President Donald Trump goes ahead with threats to raise tariffs on foreign-made steel or cars.
Bernd Lange says the European Union doesn't have to match U.S. tariffs cent for cent, but should carefully aim at American exports such as soya bean, sweetcorn and corn.
Lange told public broadcaster rbb-Inforadio on Tuesday that the Europeans should take "measures that really hit home."
He expressed hope that "reasonable" voices in the United States would prevent Trump from imposing the tariffs.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
UN official: Myanmar violence precludes return of Rohingya
The senior U.N. official for human rights said Tuesday that it is impossible to safely send Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh back to Myanmar because widespread and systematic violence appears to be continuing against them in Myanmar, amounting to "ethnic cleansing."
World
Spy swap: A look at the 4 Russians freed in 2010 exchange
Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy who fell critically ill in Britain on Monday after exposure to an "unknown substance", was one of four prisoners who were pardoned and released from custody in 2010 as part of a spy swap, which followed the exposure of a ring of Russian sleeper agents in the United States.
World
Jailed separatist is latest candidate for Catalan president
Catalonia's parliament is to vote next week on whether to elect a jailed separatist leader as the region's new president, as part of an ongoing effort to gain independence from Spain.
World
Dutch intel agency: Volume, complexity of cyberattacks rises
Attempts at digital espionage and online political manipulation in Europe are on the rise both in number and in complexity, the Netherlands' main intelligence agency said Tuesday in its annual report.
World
North Korea agrees to stop weapons tests if it has U.S. talks
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has agreed to hold a landmark summit meeting with South Korea's president next month and impose a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests if his country holds talks with the United States, a senior South Korean official said Tuesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.