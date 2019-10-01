BRUSSELS — The official set to become the European Union's employment chief has no plan to create a European minimum wage.

Laying out his priorities during a hearing by European lawmakers, Nicolas Schmit said he will fight for the implementation of minimum standards aimed at tackling revenue disparities across the EU, but insisted minimum wages can't be the same everywhere.

Schmit, who has been picked to take on the jobs portfolio in the next European Commission, said "by no means" he wants to create "a European frame for minimum wages."

According to the Eurostat agency, 22 out of the 28 member states had national gross minimum wages as of January 2019, ranging from 286 euros in Bulgaria to 2,071 euros in Luxembourg.