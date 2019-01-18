BRUSSELS — The European Union is insisting to keep agriculture out of the EU-U.S. trade negotiations despites Washington's wishes to include the vast sector.
The EU Commission announced Friday its proposals for a negotiating mandate from the 28 member states and said that the EU negotiations will be "strictly focused on the removal of tariffs on industrial goods, excluding agricultural products."
EU Trade Chief Cecilia Malmstrom insisted also that she is preparing a target list of American products it will hit with punitive tariffs if the Trump administration goes through with its threat to impose tariffs on European auto imports.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Top judge sworn in as Pakistan's Supreme Court chief justice
A top Pakistani judge has been sworn in as the country's new chief justice of the Supreme Court at a ceremony attended by President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other officials.
World
The Latest: Congo dismisses AU request to delay vote results
The Latest on Congo's disputed presidential election (all times local):
World
Banksy mural on garage in Wales sold but will stay in place
A British art dealer says he has bought a mural stenciled by street artist Banksy on a garage wall in Wales for more than 100,000 pounds ($129,000).
World
Death toll in Colombia bombing rises to 21 as threats linger
Colombian authorities were scrambling to identify who was behind a brazen car bombing at a police academy in Bogota that has rattled residents and raised tough questions about lingering security threats in the wake of a peace deal with the nation's largest rebel group.
World
ICC judges: Former Ivory Coast president must remain jailed
Judges at the International Criminal Court have ruled that former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo and a former government minister must remain in custody until judges issue a decision on a prosecution appeal against their unconditional release.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.