BRUSSELS — The European Union's highest court says that Facebook can be ordered by an individual member state to remove or block access to material which was previously declared unlawful and says that it can have a worldwide impact.
The European Court of Justice ruling on Thursday is seen as a defeat for Facebook as it could increase their responsibility for what is appearing on the internet.
The court ruled after an Austrian Greens politician sued the internet company in her home nation to remove comments which she considered bad for her reputation and insulting in a post which could be seen by any Facebook user.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
China-Australia rift deepens as Beijing tests overseas sway
Australia's ban on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei's involvement in its future 5G networks and its crackdown on foreign covert interference are testing Beijing's efforts to project its power overseas.
World
Dutch safety board issues scathing report into NYE bonfire
A Dutch safety watchdog published a scathing report Thursday into a giant New Year's Eve bonfire on a beach in The Hague that sent a blizzard of glowing embers onto nearby streets and buildings.
World
EU: Facebook can be forced to take down certain material
The European Union's highest court says that Facebook can be ordered by an individual member state to remove or block access to material which was previously declared unlawful and says that it can have a worldwide impact.
World
The Latest: Iraq shuts border crossing with Iran amid unrest
The Latest on developments on violence gripping Iraq for the third straight day amid anti-government protests (all times local):
World
Explosion in apartment house in Czech Republic kills 1
Authorities say an explosion has rocked an apartment house in southern Czech Republic, killing one person and injuring nine.