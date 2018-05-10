TIRANA, Albania — Albania has received a 35.5 million-euro ($42 million) grant from the European Union and a 35.9 million-euro ($42.5 million) loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to upgrade a rail line and build a new stretch.
A bank statement Thursday did not specify loan terms but said the project would "make a tangible difference to people and businesses."
The upgrade of the 34-kilometer (21-mile) -long segment from the capital Tirana to the main port of Durres and a new 7.4 kilometer (4.6 mile) rail link from Tirana to the international airport will cost 90 million euros, with the remainder funded from the local budget.
Albania's 420-kilometer (260-mile) rail network is in a dilapidated state with pre-1990 diesel-powered engines and wagons.
