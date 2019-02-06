BERLIN — A top adviser to the European Union's highest court is recommending that it reject Austria's complaint against a German highway toll for passenger cars that Vienna views as discriminating against foreign drivers.

Germany plans to start levying the toll next year. It has already been tweaked after the EU argued that the initial plan was discriminatory. The changes included the addition of short-term tariffs for visitors.

Advocate General Nils Wahl recommended Wednesday that the European Court of Justice dismiss Austria's case. He found that "Austria could not point to any less favorable treatment that the measures at issue grant to drivers of foreign vehicles."

Austria points to the fact that owners of cars registered in Germany will have the toll deducted from annual vehicle tax bills.