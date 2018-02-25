SKOPJE, Macedonia — European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker urged Macedonian officials Sunday to resolve a long-standing naming dispute with neighboring Greece so the country can open membership talks with the European Union.

Juncker arrived in Macedonia to kick off a Western Balkans tour that also will include stops in Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Montenegro, all countries aspiring to EU membership.

He met in the capital, Skopje, with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and President Gjorge Ivanov.

Juncker praised Macedonia for the "pace of reforms" needed to join the EU and for concluding a friendship treaty with neighboring Bulgaria. He also noted the recent progress Greece and Macedonia have made to settle their differences over the Macedonia name.

Greece argues that Macedonia's use of it when it gained independence in 1991 implies territorial claims to its Macedonia province.

Once the 25-year dispute is resolved, Macedonia, which has been a candidate for EU membership since 2005, would be invited to accession talks "within months," Juncker said.

"Do your job with Greece," he said. "I do not intend to lecture those involved."

As a goodwill gesture to Greece, Macedonia is changing the name of its main airport, Skopje Alexander the Great Airport, to Skopje International Airport and the airport operator has started removing the lettering.

Juncker said he was "enchanted (to find) that something has changed at the airport."

To satisfy Greece, the United Nations and other international institutions officially recognize Macedonia as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. Discussions are underway to come up with an alternative.

Prime Minister Zaev reaffirmed that he is willing to accept a "geographical qualifier" in Macedonia's name to reach a compromise, but insisted the new name must "respect the dignity" of people in both countries.

The most likely solution will be to add a modifier such as "new", "upper" or "north" to the republic's name. Greece is also pushing for changes in the Macedonian Constitution to eliminate what Athens considers "irredentist" claims; Macedonia insists that constitutional amendments in 1995 already addressed the Greek objections.

A statement from President Ivanov's office after the meeting welcomed the European Union's new expansion strategy for the Western Balkans and urged the EU to have a "fair and objective" approach to accession talks with Macedonia.

Juncker is now headed to Albania where he is scheduled to have a meeting with Prime Minister Edi Rama, followed by a joint press conference and a state dinner.