BRUSSELS — European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has had to cut short his summer holiday and be rushed to his home nation of Luxembourg where he will undergo an emergency gallbladder operation.
The European Union's executive said in a statement that the 64-year-old Juncker "will undergo an urgent cholecystectomy," referring to the surgical removal of the gallbladder.
Juncker had been on vacation in Austria. He is in the final months of his five-year term as European Commission president, one of the leading jobs in the 28-nation EU.
He had been scheduled to go to the Group of Seven meeting in Biarritz, France, next week. Juncker had been troubled by a bad back over the past years.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Iranian tanker to leave Gibraltar soon despite US pressure
The shipping agent for an Iranian supertanker caught in a diplomatic standoff says the vessel is ready to depart Gibraltar on Sunday or Monday, as the U.S. made a last-minute effort to seize it again.
World
EU Commission chief to have emergency gallbladder operation
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has had to cut short his summer holiday and be rushed to his home nation of Luxembourg where he will undergo an emergency gallbladder operation.
World
'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' animator Richard Williams dies
Richard Williams, an Oscar-winning animator whose work on the bouncing cartoon bunny in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" helped blur the boundaries between the animated world and our own, has died in England. He was 86.
World
Yemen rebel drone attack targets remote Saudi oil field
Drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked a massive oil and gas field deep inside of Saudi Arabia's sprawling desert on Saturday, causing what the kingdom described as a "limited fire" in the second-such recent attack on its crucial energy industry.
World
From tusks to tails, nations eye trade in endangered species
From guitars to traditional medicines and from tusk to tail, mankind's exploitation of the planet's fauna and flora is putting some of them at risk of extinction. Representatives of some 180 nations are meeting in Geneva to agree on protections for vulnerable species, taking up issues including the trade in ivory and the demand for shark fin soup.