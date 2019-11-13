BRUSSELS — The spokeswoman for European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says he is recovering well from an aneurysm operation and is expected to leave intensive care later Wednesday.

Mina Andreeva said that "his return to office will depend on the speed of his recovery."

The 64-year-old is scheduled to leave office at the end of the month, making room for incoming Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Juncker already underwent a gallbladder operation over the summer.