Q: You're in a wedding, and the bride is requiring that you pay to get your hair, nails and makeup done, but you can't afford that. How do you approach the bride about her requirement?

A: If you're in a wedding where big-ticket services are required, ask the bride if there's any flexibility. If she hasn't offered already, she's likely not willing to front the costs, which can get pricey depending on how many members are in her party.

If you're adept at giving yourself an amazing blowout, gorgeous smoky eye or sleek manicure, she may not care, so long as you mirror the rest of the wedding party.

Ask what look she's going for, then set her at ease by practicing and photographing your handiwork before the main event. If she sees that you're able to execute her dream look yourself, she may back off.

If the bride insists that you take part in the pre-wedding primping, explain your financial situation and offer to meet in the middle. Say that you'll partake in whatever service she deems most important, then do the others yourself.

Alyssa Longobucco, style and planning editor at the Knot magazine

A: The bride should discuss costs with you upfront, so you know what you are signing up for.

From an etiquette standpoint, if the bride is requiring professional hair and makeup, then she should cover the costs. If she's not willing to, it should be optional. A true friend won't ask you to go into debt.

Talk with the bride in person or at least over the phone — texting will not do. Be kind and supportive, not confrontational. Keep in mind that she wants her day to be perfect, but explain that the costs are more than you can afford and that you are happy to do your own nails, hair and makeup.

Often, the bride will pay for one of the services and ask you to pay for the other. That might be a good compromise.

Cheryl Seidel, etiquette expert and founder of RegistryFinder.com