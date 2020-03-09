– Ethiopian investigators have concluded in a new analysis that the March 2019 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight was caused by design flaws in the Boeing 737 Max plane and not by the performance of the airline or its pilots, adding to the scrutiny of the jet model that has been involved in two recent deadly crashes.

An interim report released Monday by the Ethiopian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau comes almost exactly a year after Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 went down shortly after departing Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board. The crash occurred five months after a similar Max owned by Lion Air of Indonesia crashed minutes after takeoff, killing 189 people.

Although several factors have been cited in the crashes, malfunctions related to automated software known as MCAS were listed as key in both accidents.

The two crashes thrust Boeing into the biggest crisis in its history, drawing government scrutiny over the design, development and certification of the 737 Max. The subsequent global grounding of the 737 Max, Boeing's most popular passenger jet, and the halting of its production are projected to cost the company $18 billion.

Boeing did not respond to a request for comment.

The Ethiopian' assessment differs from Indonesia's final report on the Lion Air crash. That report cited a number of factors, including aircraft design, the flight crew's response and a lack documentation on the plane's flight and maintenance history.

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 15, 2019 file photo, Michael Stumo and Nadia Milleron, right, parents of Samya Stumo, 24, a Massachusetts resident who died in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash, listen during a House Transportation Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on the status of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The year since the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max has been a journey through grief, anger and determination for the families of those who died, as well as having far-reaching consequences for the aeronautics industry as it brought about the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets, which remain out of service. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

In Ethiopia's case, investigators found that the aircraft had "a valid certificate of airworthiness," had no known technical problems, and had weight and balance "within the operating limits."

But they said faulty sensor readings and automatic commands that did not appear "on the flight crew operation manual" had left the crew unable to control the plane, resulting in the crash. The interim assessment corresponds with a preliminary report that Ethiopia released in April, in which investigators said that the pilots had "repeatedly performed all the procedures provided" by Boeing to bypass the automated system.

After the crash, concerns surfaced that the plane's captain had not practiced on a flight simulator for the 737 Max 8. The airline has denied those accusations, and Ethiopian officials insisted that the pilots had obtained the necessary qualifications.

Yet Ethiopian, Africa's largest and most profitable carrier, has faced criticism for its handling of the crash, with some former employees saying that the company had prioritized growth and profit at the expense of safety.

A former chief engineer with the carrier, Yonas Yeshanew, last year accused the airline of fabricating documents and overseeing a culture of corruption. Yeshiwas Zeggeye, the former head of the Ethiopian Airline Pilots Association, also criticized what he described as an inadequate response by the airline.

Last week, a preliminary report by the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure said that production pressures and a "culture of concealment" at Boeing had contributed to both crashes. Boeing faces a $20 million fine from the FAA, and lawsuits filed by victims' families are seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages.