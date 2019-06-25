ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sobbed openly at a service Tuesday for the military chief who was assassinated by his own bodyguard over the weekend.

Ethiopia's military is urging unity following two violent attacks on Saturday in which the army chief and a retired general were killed in Addis Ababa and three regional officials were killed in Amhara province, north of the capital.

Brig. Birhanu Jelan, the deputy army chief, speaking at the service Tuesday said security forces will fight to maintain Ethiopia's unity and stability.

The two attacks are widely seen as a challenge to reformist Prime Minister Abiy, who was elected last year.

In the wake of the killings Abiy has ordered a security crackdown in which the general accused of leading the plot was killed Monday.