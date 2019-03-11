ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — A spokesman says Ethiopian Airlines has grounded all its Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft as a safety precaution, following the crash of one of its planes in which 157 people were killed.
Asrat Begashaw said Monday that although it is not yet known what caused the crash on Sunday, the airline decided to ground its remaining four 737 Max 8 planes until further notice as "an extra safety precaution." Ethiopian Airlines was using five new 737 Max 8 planes and was awaiting delivery of 25 more.
Begashaw said searching and digging to uncover body parts and aircraft debris will continue. He said forensic experts from Israel have arrived in Ethiopia to help with the investigation.
Iraqi TV: Iran's president arrives in Baghdad on 3-day visit
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Baghdad on Monday, Iraqi state television said, making his first official visit to the nation that Tehran once fought a bloody war against and later backed in the battle with the Islamic State group.
Across Baghdad, a moment of respite and guarded hope
Baghdad's main commercial district has seen more bombings than its residents can count. Death visited almost daily during times of war — most horrifically, a 2015 suicide bombing that ripped through two shopping malls, killing over 300 people.
Correction: Ethiopia Plane Crash Story
In a story March 11 about the grounding of Boeing 737 8 MAX aircraft by China, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the flight ban would begin at 9:00 a.m. Monday and last nine hours. In fact, the notice was issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China at 9:00 and will take effect by 6:00 p.m., nine hours later.