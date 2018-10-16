ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's new Cabinet is now a record 50 percent female, including a woman defense minister, after lawmakers on Tuesday unanimously approved the nominations put forward by reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

"Our women ministers will disprove the old adage that women can't lead," Abiy said while presenting his choices.

Aisha Mohammed Musa will lead the defense ministry. Another woman, former House speaker Muferiat Kamil, will lead the newly created Ministry of Peace at a time when Africa's second most populous country faces sometimes violent ethnic tensions amid sweeping political and economic reforms.

This 20-member Cabinet, trimmed from 28 posts, is the second named since Abiy took office in April. The first was criticized for the low number of female ministers.

Several African nations have had female defense ministers including South Africa, Central African Republic, Kenya and Guinea-Bissau.