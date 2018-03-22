WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee says Democratic Rep. Luis Gutiérrez of Illinois must reimburse the U.S. Treasury $9,700 for an "inadvertent" misuse of funds relating to a contractor's work.

The committee says the contractor, Scofield Communications, performed some work over the course of a decade that went beyond the scope of what contractors may perform for a congressional office.

The committee concluded that the violations, "though unintentional, were significant enough to warrant a reproval."

Gutierrez had submitted the contract with Scofield Communications to relevant House officials for their review. The committee saw no indication those officials ever raised concerns until after a 2013 USA Today report. Gutierrez terminated the contract soon afterward.

Gutierrez says he is glad the committee "exonerated me of any willful or intentional wrongdoing."