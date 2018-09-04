WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee is extending a review of Republican Rep. Rod Blum of Iowa, after receiving a July referral from an independent office that investigates allegations of misconduct against lawmakers and their staff.

The notice from the committee doesn't describe the nature of the allegations against the congressman, who is seeking a third term in a hotly contested race.

The Associated Press reported in February that Blum had failed to disclose his role in a company that he formed, and that the company used one of his staffers in a false testimonial for its services.

At the time, Blum said he had made an administrative oversight in failing to disclose his ties to the company on his financial disclosure form. He said he would amend the form.