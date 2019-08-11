FRISCO, Texas - In a wild back-and-forth affair which resembled a heavyweight prize fight, Brandon Servania struck the final two blows as FC Dallas defeated Minnesota United FC 5-3 on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.

The Loons (11-8-5, 38 points) saw their league unbeaten streak end at 10 games. MNUFC’s last league defeat had been June 8 against Colorado, 1-0 at Allianz Field.

Ethan Finlay had two goals, both in the first half. Hassani Dotson also scored for the Loons in the 73rd minute.

Dallas (10-9-6, 36 points), who is now 7-1-5 at home, also got goals from Ryan Hollingshead, Santiago Mosquera and Reggie Cannon. Servania, who added a second tally in stoppage time, netted the eventual winner 10 minutes after coming on for Mosquera. Michael Barrios assisted on three of the four Dallas goals.

Finlay netted his goal just 11 minutes in as MNUFC capitalized on a poor clearance by FCD goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez with Finlay’s fifth tally of the season to cap a flurry of activity in front of the home net.

Dallas answered in the 29th when Hollingshead’s left-footed blast which rang off the crossbar before going in caught Loons goalkeeper Vito Mannone completely off guard. FCD then took its first lead three minutes later when Mosquera delivered on a 20-yard bomb from the right flank that surprised Mannone, Mosquera’s blast struck the near post before going in, giving the home side a 2-1 edge.

Finlay added his second tally in the 42nd when he chipped Gonzalez to make it 2-2, receiving a Collin Martin chip from midfield and capitalized on some serious miscommunication by the FCD backline for the equalizer.

Unfortunately, FCD regained its lead just before halftime when Cannon scored when a soft goal after his light ball at the near post trickled past Mannone and in for a 3-2 lead.

In the 73rd, Dotson drew the visitors level after evading Cannon and Bressan on the edge of the Dallas area before beating Gonzalez far post with a right-footed shot from near the top of the 18.

Finlay nearly completed the hat trick in stoppage time, but his header off a corner kick instead hit the near post. Mason Toye was issued a red card following the second Servania goal for allegedly spitting at Canyon.

MNUFC returns to action Wednesday against Colorado at Allianz Field.