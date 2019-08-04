Minnesota United midfielder Ethan Finlay’s penalty kick in the 90th minute won Sunday afternoon’s showdown with Western Conference opponent Portland FC 1-0.

With the clock ticking away, Finlay’s winner came after referee Chris Penso went to video review to determine Timbers defender Larry Mabiala with his arm hit a United corner kick that Loons defender Ike Opara contested Mabiala in the penalty box.

After the VAR was completed, United was awarded the penalty kick into stoppage.

With Darwin Quintero suspended and Angelo Rodriguez and Kevin Molino already subbed out of the game, Finlay stepped forth and directed a shot toward the goal’s left side that Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark touched with his outstretched hand but could stop from going just inside the left post.

The two teams played the first of two games in four days at Allianz Field. They’ll play again Wednesday night in a U.S. Open Cup semifinal.

Sunday’s game was for three MLS points and had playoff implications for a United team that started the afternoon in fifth place four points ahead of seventh-place Portland. After Finlay’s winner, the Loons gained those three points and moved for the time into a tie for second place in the Western Conference.

Finlay’s penalty kick came after Portland’s Brian Fernandez strike hit the right post and bounded away in the 79th minute.

Loons midfielder Miguel Ibarra started his second consecutive game, this one despite what Heath called a “wee bit tight” hamstring that kept him out of a drill at Saturday training’s end.

He had a handful of first-half scoring chances, including one just as stoppage time all ticked away but he couldn’t quite connect with an attempted header on Finlay’s crossing pass.

– which is how it remained into halftime – when he made big consecutive saves in the 30th minute.

The first stopped Timbers defender Jorge Moreira, the second turned away midfielder Sebastian Blanco’s rebound shot.

United veteran defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso missed a chance early in the second half when a bouncing ball he sized up for a shot at the an open goal came wildly off his shin rather than his foot. Ibarra had an issue with a bouncing ball himself when he turned Angelo Rodriguez’s touch pass into a shot that soared high over the crossbar.

United newly signed midfielder Robin Lod made his MLS debut with a second-half substitution in the 65th minute. He came on for Ibarra while young striker Mason Toye subbed for Rodriguez.