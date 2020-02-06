As if United midfielder and the team's union rep Ethan Finlay isn't wearing enough hats after training in Florida and helping negotiate a new labor agreement with players and owners.

Now he's breaking news on Twitter.

Finlay on Wednesday morning posted a leafy-green vegetable emoji with the word "Big" and the hashtag #MNUFC.

Big Broccoli?

No, it was supposed to be Big Celery, former Columbus Crew 6-4 striker Aaron Schoenfeld 's nickname.

Finlay's sly tweet was a message that Schoenfeld is on his way to Minnesota..

United will sign Schoenfeld, 29, to add depth at that position when he completes medical examinations.

Finlay played in Columbus early in his career with Schoenfeld, 29, who played in Israel the last four seasons.

“He’s a great player and a really good friend,” Finlay said from Florida after Thursday's training there in Melbourne. “He’s tall, but he’ll probably claim he can play anywhere on the field.”

Schoenfeld will join young Mason Toye, newly signed Luis Amarilla and unsigned draft pick Matthew Bentley at that striker position.

Hola

A Paraguayan striker, Amarilla joined his new teammates for the first time during a very light training session in Melbourne, Fla., Thursday after a Wednesday preseason game.

Asked what kind of first impression Amarilla made, Finlay said, “You know what? His English is fairly decent, from my one interaction with him. I give him credit. He was willing to try. He introduced himself. He seems like an outgoing and nice young man.”