Years of brutal civil war in South Sudan have left at least 382,000 people dead, according to an estimate in a new State Department-funded study that far surpasses an earlier figure issued by the United Nations and points to the horrors of an often-overlooked conflict.

The findings of the study, conducted by a small team at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine but commissioned by the U.S. Institute for Peace in partnership with the State Department, were released Wednesday.

In March 2016, U.N. officials estimated that the conflict had killed about 50,000 people, and for years, a more accurate death count has been missing as a metric to measure the bloodshed, even as the conflict raged on. Experts say an accurate death toll can be a critical tool for policymakers.

But counting the dead is a challenge in war zones, where many people are displaced and crucial data is hard to come by.

The new estimate puts the death toll from the violence in South Sudan on par with the impact of conflicts such as the war in Syria, where upward of 510,000 people are believed to have died in a significantly larger population.

Gordon Buay, deputy chief of mission at the South Sudanese Embassy in Washington, said he would put the death toll at fewer than 20,000.

In January 2016, a displaced child held clay model toys of a peacekeeper and a rifle in the United Nations camp for displaced people in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

But Francesco Checchi, the lead epidemiologist who worked on the study, said his estimate is conservative. He and other researchers statistically analyzed mortality data in the country to estimate conflict-related deaths between December 2013 and April 2018. At the center of their research were around 200 surveys conducted by humanitarian groups across South Sudan. Checchi called the process “painstaking.”

The country broke away from Sudan seven years ago, after decades of deadly conflict that eventually led to shaky independence. But South Sudan soon fell back into war.

Journalists, human rights researchers and humanitarians have collected evidence of mass atrocities committed by both sides in the conflict, but rights groups say most attacks on civilians have been carried out by government troops.