ESPN's "Monday Night Football" analyst Jon Gruden joined former Vikings coach Bud Grant in the stands for Friday’s game between No. 1 Eden Prairie and No. 2 Lakeville North.

Gruden, in town for Monday night’s Saints/Vikings game, spoke with Eden Prairie coach Mike Grant, Bud’s son, on the sidelines and shook hands with a few Eagles’ players. The home student section serenaded the special guest with chants of “Gru-den” and drew a wave.

On his way off the field, Gruden walked over to a roaring student section and slapped hands with a few of the Eden Prairie faithful.

Gruden, who won a Super Bowl with the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sat with Grant, a four-time Super Bowl coach with the Vikings, in front of the press box.

DAVID LA VAQUE