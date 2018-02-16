STORRS, Conn. — An ESPN radio station will take over broadcasts of University of Connecticut sports games next fall in a multimillion dollar deal that will dump another station that has been the voice of the Huskies for 26 years.

The 10-year deal was announced Friday, the same day Farmington-based WTIC-AM says it couldn't reach an agreement to renew its contract.

The new contract involves IMG, the multimedia rights holder for UConn athletics, and iHeartMedia and its 97.9 ESPN station in Hartford. The station will broadcast football, men's and women's basketball and men's hockey games.

The New Haven Register reports that Athletic Director David Benedict called WTIC a "great partner" and said the decision was difficult.

Phil Zachary, a senior vice president at WTIC owned Entercom Communications, says he couldn't justify paying what UConn and IMG sought.