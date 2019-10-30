WADENA, Minn. — Authorities have caught up with the inmate who escaped in central Minnesota while he was being taken to court.
Police say 34-year-old Ryan Petro was apprehended in Wadena Tuesday afternoon. He had been on the run for more than 24 hours, prompting additional police patrols around the Wadena-Deer Creek Public School District.
Petro was handcuffed and wearing an orange jump suit when escaped Monday. He had been in custody since Sept. 28 on disorderly conduct, damage to property, fleeing and burglary charges.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
Prosecutor: Sergeant's shooting of Moose Lake man 'justified'
The sheriff's sergeant and others "were about to take gunfire" when the suspect was shot, read a statement from the Carlton County Attorney's Office.
Local
Minnesota scrambling after deer disposal plan falls apart
Waste Management, the expected to provide most of the dumpsters in central and southern Minnesota, told the state recently that it won't offer the service.
St. Paul
Former St. Paul police officer sentenced for assault
Tou Cha was central in a case that led to the firings of five officers.
Local
MSP executive seeks meeting with TSA over airport staffing
Brian Ryks, executive director and CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, said the impending closure of the InterContinental Hotel checkpoint on Nov. 18 is "deeply concerning."
St. Paul
Driver crashes into St. Paul fire station, memorial to fallen firefighter
The driver fled the scene after the crash Tuesday night.