– Now we know why Paul Molitor changed his mind about starting Ervin Santana in Seattle on Thursday: He wanted Santana’s bat in the lineup against the Giants.

With the bases loaded and the Giants outfield playing shallow to prevent any bloop hits, the veteran righthander somehow connected with a Mike Moore fastball and punched it to right-center field, just inches out of a sliding Denard Span’s reach. The blow cleared the bases, put smiles on the faces of his teammates and, supported by Santana’s far-less-shocking shutout pitching, carried the Twins to a 4-0 victory.

Santana had joked before the game about his intention to become the first Twins pitcher in 45 years to hit a home run, but his fourth-inning fly ball fell about 50 feet short of accomplishing that. But his feat was no less extraordinary. The last Twins pitcher to drive in three runs in a game was Luis Tiant against the Brewers on May 28, 1970 — three years before the American League adopted the designated hitter rule.

In fact, since interleague play was introduced in 1997, forcing AL pitchers to bat in the handful of games played in NL parks, only four American League pitchers have driven in three runs in a game: Baltimore’s Mike Mussina in 1999, Seattle’s Felix Hernandez in 2008 (his was a grand slam), and Kansas City’s Chris Young in 2015.

Considering that Santana had only three RBIs in his previous 13 seasons combined, the historic inning looked like it would fizzle when Moore walked Jason Castro to load the bases and bring up the inexperienced hitter. Robbie Grossman had led off the inning with a single, one of three hits on the night, and Max Kepler walked, but Moore retired Eduardo Escobar and Byron Buxton on popups.

Santana wasted no time swinging the bat, taking a cut at a 91-mph high fastball and lofting what would probably be a fly out for a position player. But Span in center and Hunter Pence in right were playing a few dozen feet in front of their normal positions, guarding against the far more likely possibility of a blooper off Santana’s bat. Span raced into the gap and made a sliding attempt at the ball, but it glanced off his glove on a hop, allowing all three runners to score and Santana to jog easily to second base, the 12th hit and third double of his career. (Seven hits came during his one season in the NL, with Atlanta in 2014.)

The Twins dugout erupted at the unexpected contribution from one of their most popular teammates, and Santana acknowledged them from second base.

The truth is, though, Santana pitched so well, his hitting heroics weren’t necessary. Brian Dozier singled in Byron Buxton an inning before Santana’s hit, and that was all the 34-year-old righthander would need.

Santana, coming off his worst outing of the season last Saturday in Anaheim, simply dominated the Giants, giving up only four hits through eight innings, and never allowing more than one Giant to reach base in any inning. The Giants’ lone threat — a leadoff triple by Aaron Hill in the third inning — was defused with ease: He got Austin Slater on a routine grounder to Joe Mauer at first base, retired Moore on a swinging bunt that stopped on the chalk of the foul line, and ended the inning by getting Span to bounce out to Mauer.

He threw only 83 pitches in blanking the Giants for the first eight innings, leaving Molitor with no decision to make about whether Santana was fresh enough to pitch the ninth.