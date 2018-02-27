Erich Martens file

Age: 52

Education: Attended New Ulm High School, graduated from St. John’s in 1988 with degrees in math and secondary education. Later earned a master’s degree in education leadership and administration at St. Cloud State.

Teacher/coach experience: Taught math for a year in Mitchell, S.D., then three years at Cosmos High School in western Minnesota. Served as basketball head coach and assistant in football and track. Then he spent seven years at Sauk Centre High School as a teacher and coach.

Leadership: Principal at Sauk Centre from 1999 to 2004. Served as principal at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School since 2004. Minnesota State High School League representative and board member, including a year as board president in 2015-16.

Back in the day: “At the time I went through school, my favorite sport was the one I was in, whatever that was. In high school, I also played in the band and sang in the choir and was in student council and, you know, just lots of experiences.’’