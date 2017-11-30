Gallery: Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant draws up play to tie up the game late in third period.

Gallery: Eric Staal(12) and Matt Dumba(24) celebrate the Wild's 3rd goal in the 3rd period, which ended up being the winning goal.

Gallery: Jason Zucker(16) celebrates the Wild' first goal in the second period.

Gallery: Malcolm Subban(30) allows the Wild's first goal in the 2nd period.

Gallery: Charlie Coyle(3) tries to take the puck from Brayden McNabb(3) far right of the Golden Knights.

Gallery: Devan Dubnyk (40) defends the goal in the first period.

Gallery: Golden Knights Brendan Leipsic (13) gets into a tussle with some Wild players.

Gallery: Tyler Ennis (63) of the Wild takes a tumble between Golden Knights Erik Haula (56) and Wild Jonas Brodin (25).

There was no epic collapse.

The parade to the penalty box was much shorter.

And admission to the front of the net was limited.

– piecing together a 4-2 win over the upstart Vegas Golden Knights in front of 19,084 at Xcel Energy Center in the Wild’s first meeting with the NHL’s newest team.

– his first gamer-winner of the season and team-leading 22nd point – before also chipping in an insurance marker into an empty net with six seconds left.

Eric Staal and Matt Dumba celebrate Staal's go-ahead goal in the 3rd period

This was the type of bounce-back effort the Wild needed to recalibrate.

– which was quite a bit.

The vibe against the Golden Knights was much more even; a hearty practice Wednesday probably helped spark the progress, as the team focused on those areas while also revisiting its backchecking strategy.

And tighter play debuted against Vegas, a team that has impressed this season for how competitive it’s been in its inaugural season in the league. Entering the game, the Golden Knights paced the Pacific Division and became the first expansion team to debut 3-0 and first team to win eight of its first nine games in its first season.

After a scoreless first period, the two teams continued to trade chances in the second.

Each team had an opportunity on the power play, but both were stymied by the other. The Wild finished 0-for-2, while the Golden Knights were 0-for-3.

Vegas came close twice to opening the scoring, as winger James Neal rang a shot off the post before center Stefan Matteau did the same.

But it was the Wild that struck first; with 2:59 remaining in the second, winger Mikael Granlund slung a one-timer by Golden Knights goalie Malcom Subban.

The lead, however, was short-lived.

Just 2:42 into the third, the Golden Knights tied it on a blistering one-timer from defenseman Brayden McNabb eluded goalie Devan Dubnyk’s glove.

– a momentum shift that was reminiscent of how the Jets clawed back from down a pair of goals Monday to score seven unanswered.

– a goalless span of 16 games.

– for good. A Matt Dumba shot caromed off Vegas defenseman Deryk Engelland and bounced right in front of the net to Staal, who deposited the puck behind Subban. He ended up with 28 saves.

Dubnyk, who was making his first appearance since last Saturday, was air-tight the rest of the way, posting 29 saves. And the Wild converted its fourth win in the its last five games on home ice (4-0-1).