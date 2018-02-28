Parade of points

Center Eric Staal and winger Jason Zucker did their share during the Wild’s 8-3 rout of St. Louis on Tuesday night, each recording five points. Only former Wild star Marian Gaborik has had higher-scoring games:

Player Date G-A-Pts.

Marian Gaborik 10/26/2002 2-4—6

Gaborik 12/20/2007 5-1—6

Gaborik 3/16/2004 3-2—5

Mikko Koivu 10/16/2008 1-4—5

Eric Staal 2/27/2018 3-2—5

Jason Zucker 2/27/2018 1-4—5