Parade of points
Center Eric Staal and winger Jason Zucker did their share during the Wild’s 8-3 rout of St. Louis on Tuesday night, each recording five points. Only former Wild star Marian Gaborik has had higher-scoring games:
Player Date G-A-Pts.
Marian Gaborik 10/26/2002 2-4—6
Gaborik 12/20/2007 5-1—6
Gaborik 3/16/2004 3-2—5
Mikko Koivu 10/16/2008 1-4—5
Eric Staal 2/27/2018 3-2—5
Jason Zucker 2/27/2018 1-4—5
