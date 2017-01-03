Before Tracy Claeys’ future as Gophers football coach was decided Tuesday afternoon, pressure was mounting to fire him.

Earlier Tuesday, Global Rights for Women, based in downtown Minneapolis, wrote a letter to university President Eric Kaler and athletic director Mark Coyle urging them to fire Claeys and supporting “a no-tolerance policy for sexual assault.”

Meanwhile, an online petition with more than 3,400 digital signatures demanded that school officials fire Claeys “for failure of leadership and lack of sound judgment.”

At issue was Claeys’ support of his players who staged a boycott after 10 of their teammates were suspended from the team in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

Petition organizers focused on a tweet from Claeys and say that the coach’s message “fails to acknowledge the tragic, historic mistreatment of women, demonstrating that he is not an appropriate or effective leader for young people. … We believe he put the welfare of his football program above the welfare of a female student.”

On Dec. 15, as his players decided to boycott all team activities, Claeys tweeted: “Have never been more proud of our kids. I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world!”

Hennepin County has twice reviewed the case and declined to press charges, but an internal investigation by the University’s office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EOAA) led to the suspensions.

In rallying to oust Claeys, organizers said they are standing with the survivor.

“We need a football coach who represents the values of the University,” organizers said in a Facebook post. “Claeys’ words and actions in the wake of his players’ disgusting choices are reprehensible, and we call President Kaler to end Claeys’ contract immediately.”

In her letter to Kaler and Coyle, Helen Rubenstein, program director for Global Rights for Women, wrote, “Terminating Coach Claeys is one of the most public actions the University can take to demonstrate its continuing commitment to ending sexual assault on campus.”

Before firing Claeys, university officials met Tuesday reportedly to discuss his future. Those attending include Regents chair Dean Johnson and vice chair David McMillan were meeting with Kaler, Coyle and university general counsel Douglas Peterson, according to Star Tribune sources. The coach wasn’t expected to attend the meeting.

Amid the calls to fire Claeys, his supporters were urging university officials to keep him.

After Minnesota defeated Washington State 17-12 in last week’s Holiday Bowl, former Gophers coach Jerry Kill said Claeys delivered one of the “greatest coaching jobs of all time.” The Gophers were 10-point underdogs headed into the game.

“With all that stuff going on, and all the things those kids have gone through — from their old coach to the new coach to all the stuff they had to handle — that’s flat unbelievable the job those guys did,” Kill said. “ [Claeys] deserves a darn contract [extension].”

Others lining up behind Claeys include Darrell Thompson, former Gophers running back and current Gophers radio analyst. He tweeted simply: “I support Tracy Claeys and His coaching staff.”

A separate online petition to keep Claeys as coach had 2,200 digital signatures.

Claeys, 48, was 11-8 as Gophers head coach, including 2-0 in bowl games, since replacing Jerry Kill, who resigned for health reasons in October, 2015.

The Gophers won nine games this season for the first time since they went 10-3 under Glen Mason in 2003. But on Dec. 13, Coyle suspended 10 players from the team indefinitely in connection with the alleged Sept. 2 sexual assault.