NEW YORK — Eric Garner's mother is urging the New York City police commissioner to fire the officer involved in her son's chokehold death.

Gwen Carr spoke to CBS on Wednesday, the five-year anniversary of her loss.

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors announced they would not bring civil rights charges in the case.

Carr said she would receive some closure if Officer Daniel Pantaleo (pan-tuh-LAY'-oh) were fired.

Pantaleo's lawyer, Stuart London, says the officer used techniques approved by the New York Police Department while arresting Garner, who died after uttering "I can't breathe."

A spokeswoman for Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio says the police commissioner is expected to decide Pantaleo's fate by Aug. 31, after receiving a report from an administrative judge.

Potential punishment ranges from loss of vacation days to termination.