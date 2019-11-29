The Gophers’ all-time leading receiver, Eric Decker, will be the celebrity guest picker during Saturday’s “College GameDay” telecast on ESPN, host Rece Davis confirmed Friday.

Decker, 32, was a first-team All-Big Ten selection before the Denver Broncos made him a third-round draft pick in 2010. A Cold Spring, Minn., native, Decker played eight seasons in the NFL and married country singer Jessie James. They were featured on the E! reality series “Eric & Jessie: Game On.”

This is the first time ESPN has broadcast “GameDay” from the University of Minnesota, with the set on the Northrop Mall.

The show airs Saturday between 8-11 a.m., with the guest picker segment taking place in the final 10-15 minutes.