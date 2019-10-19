The same night walk-on Brady Rudrud received a scholarship last week, the Gophers men’s basketball team found out that Eric Curry suffered what would later be diagnosed as a season-ending knee injury.

When Curry walked off the practice court gingerly Oct. 7, nobody had any idea how badly he was hurt.

Following that same practice, coach Richard Pitino surprised Rudrud by announcing he was awarding the senior guard a scholarship. The Gophers celebrated the accomplishment, but Curry later found out after an MRI that he might have a torn right anterior cruciate ligament.

“Basically, I tried not to bring his moment down,” Curry said. “I know that’s a pretty huge deal. We always talked about that day, because we expected him to get that scholarship this year.”

Rudrud felt horrible and called Curry fighting back tears.

“It was like the highest of highs for me,” said Rudrud, an Eden Prairie High School product. “Hearing that news about Eric after practice was just the lowest of lows. So, I reached out to him to say, ‘If you need anything let me know.’ His response to his character was ‘you just got something great. I’m going to be good.’ That just shows how special a person he is.”

Curry, who will have surgery next week, said he is frustrated by the injury but will overcome it like he has others in the past.

He also tore ligaments in his left knee in 2017 and had foot surgery in March. His positive attitude is helping the Gophers focus on preparing without him this season.

“On the positive side, I’ll get another extra year,” Curry said. “I get to help the younger guys and the ones who came back this season. Just continue to be a leader. Keep my head up and keep my spirits high around those guys, because that’s going to help.”

Carr cleared

Sophomore guard Marcus Carr said he is fine after being sidelined earlier in the week for concussion protocol following a head collision in practice. Carr, the team’s starting floor leader, practiced Friday and is expected to play in Saturday’s closed scrimmage at Iowa State.