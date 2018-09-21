You know you’re a big deal in the country music industry when you can book back-to-back nights in every arena even before you hit the road. Eric Church is more than big enough to do just that with his 2019 Double Down Tour, which will include a two-night stand at Target Center on Feb. 8 and 9.

The North Carolina-reared country singer -- whose new album “Desperate Man” drops Oct. 5 – is promising “two very different nights of music” in each of the 19 cities on his itinerary, which begins Jan. 18 in Omaha. Tickets to the Minneapolis dates are advertised at $39-$129 and go on sale Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. via AXS.com, the arena box office or by calling 888-9-AXS-TIX. Pre-sale options begin Oct. 1.

Church packed Target Center with around 19,000 fans his last time through town in January 2017, when he played two sets in one night. He was just getting started, apparently.