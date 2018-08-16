ARLINGTON, Va. — Officials are investigating whether an equipment failure is to blame for a power outage at Reagan National Airport.

Dominion Energy Virginia spokesman Chuck Penn said Thursday that the cause of Wednesday night's nearly 90-minute outage is still under investigation, but preliminary assessments point toward an equipment failure.

Travelers tweeted eerie photos of dimly lit halls, people trying to find luggage at frozen carousels using cellphone flashlights and a worker handing out bags.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Andrew Trull says Dominion stopped providing power to two feeds because of an off-campus problem. He says backup generators powered critical functions and emergency lighting. Planes were able to take off and land, but he says passengers used air stairs and some workers hand-delivered baggage. Things returned to normal Thursday morning.