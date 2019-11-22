JOHANNESBURG — Equatorial Guinea says seven people of various nationalities have been kidnapped by pirates off its coast in the Gulf of Guinea.
A statement by the country's information office says pirates attacked the supply vessel for Exxon Mobil early Wednesday near the Zafiro oil field. It says the navy later boarded the vessel to find its remaining eight crew members in hiding.
The statement says the 15 crew members come from South Africa, the Philippines, Serbia and Cameroon.
The International Maritime Bureau last month said the Gulf of Guinea now accounts for about 82% of crew kidnappings in the world.
