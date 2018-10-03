CHICAGO — Theo Epstein says Joe Maddon will return for a fifth season as manager of the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago's president of baseball operations confirmed Maddon will stay on for at least the final year of his contract. Epstein says there are no ongoing discussions about an extension for Maddon.

Though he acknowledged some disagreements, Epstein insists he has a "terrific" relationship with Maddon.

Maddon is 387-261-1 in four years with Chicago — 95-68 this season. He has led the Cubs to the NLCS three times and a drought-busting World Series championship in 2016.

But the Cubs blew a five-game lead to Milwaukee in the NL Central, then dropped a tiebreaker to the Brewers at Wrigley Field. Chicago was eliminated by Colorado with a 2-1, 13-inning defeat in the NL wild-card game Tuesday.