Though Genette Hofmann is still using her brain, she donated a bit of it — to science.

She needed the surgery — her surgeon was looking deep into her brain, where he found the trigger for the epileptic seizures that had disrupted her life for 30 years. But to get there, he teased out a bit of healthy tissue the size of a lima bean, and sent it to some researchers, who were eager to study brain cells while they were still alive.

That’s how Hofmann joined a long line of epilepsy patients who’ve helped reveal secrets of the brain, which could result in better ways to measure consciousness in brain-injury patients and new treatments for a variety of diseases.

Epilepsy disrupts the brain’s electrical activity, producing seizures that can involve strange sensations, behaviors, emotions and, sometimes, loss of consciousness. Most people with epilepsy can control seizures with medications. But when surgery is necessary, research scientists can ask to piggyback on the procedures for a rare chance to study the brain directly.

For decades, studies of epilepsy patients have revealed how the brain works, such as how the two halves operate differently. Research with “H.M.,” a now-deceased Connecticut man called the most famous patient in neuroscience, revealed key insights into how memory works.

The disease has a long history of revealing the importance of the brain to memory, emotion and everything we call the self, said Christof Koch, chief scientist at the Allen Institute in Seattle, where Hofmann’s cells were analyzed. “Seizures have taught us more about brain and the mind, and the relationship between the two, than any other disease.”

In this Jan. 10, 2020 photo, Genette Hofmann holds her cat Dottie in her home in Burlington, Wash., a few days before undergoing brain surgery in Seattle in hopes of reducing the epileptic seizures that had disrupted her life for decades. At the same time, Hofmann agreed to donate a small bit of her healthy brain tissue to researchers, who were eager to study brain cells while they were still alive, joining a long line of epilepsy patients who've helped scientists reveal basic secrets of the brain.

Hofmann’s brain cells were rushed to the institute on “life support” in a cooler rigged up with artificial cerebral spinal fluid and oxygen. Researcher Herman Tung sliced the pearl of brain into sheets for viewing with a powerful microscope, readying it for experiments.

Researcher Katherine Baker found a single brain cell and recorded its electrical activity. She injected dye that spread into the dendrites of the neuron to reveal its shape. Baker removed the cell’s nucleus for the third step: a readout of which genes are turned off and which are turned on.

About three-quarters of such donations at the Allen Institute come from epilepsy patients; the rest come from cancer surgeries. The Allen Institute is building an online atlas that makes information on hundreds of brain cells freely available for study. The institute hopes that will provide a new avenue, beyond brain scans and animal studies, for tackling conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and autism.

For Hofmann, 57, the decision to contribute to the study was simple, even beyond her own epilepsy. She spent years caring for a grandmother with dementia. “It was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” she said. “This will be my chance to make a difference.”

Dr. Andrew Ko, who performed Hofmann’s surgery, stressed that it’s important to make sure patients understand the difference between what’s needed for therapy and what’s optional for research.

Research volunteer Ruth Nall underwent surgery too. But before that, doctors had to discover the spot that was triggering her seizures.

To do that, surgeons often implant arrays of 100 or more sensors on and within a brain, to eavesdrop on its activity and catch the trigger in the act of causing a seizure. Patients may spend a week or more in a hospital room as doctors wait for seizures to happen.“It is rare that you have the opportunity to study the brain in such a detailed way in awake people,” said Dr. Joshua Rosenow of Northwestern University.

Other times, the brain electrodes are used to monitor what happens as patients do specific mental tasks. Patients may sniff odors, do math, sing, read specific words or sentences aloud, listen to music or speech, look at faces on a screen, name objects in line drawings, stick out their tongues, or do other things meant to create specific brain activity. All the while, scientists track their brains.

The monitoring of Nall’s brain provided data for several papers published in the past couple years. One of her experimental tasks sounds a little strange: During her 2013 hospital stay she was asked to repeat the sentence, “I never said she stole my money” over and over, putting an emphasis on a different word each time.

Researchers had sought her help in learning how the brain produces and controls speech, perhaps a step toward helping people unable to talk. That goal struck a chord with Nall, who recalled that an uncle’s voice was stilled by Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Looking back, she said she’d encourage others to take the same step. “Let your life be defined by the lives that you change.”