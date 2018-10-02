MOONACHIE, N.J. — The Environmental Protection Agency is announcing a cleanup plan for one of the country's most contaminated bodies of water.
Officials will be in the area next to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey's Meadowlands on Tuesday to announce a plan for Berry's Creek. The creek is a tributary to the Hackensack River that contains some of the highest levels of mercury and PCB in the country.
A mercury processing plant was operated on the site for more than 40 years, until the mid-1970s.
The creek runs through an area where 2012's Superstorm Sandy caused extensive flooding when a storm surge pushed the Hackensack River over its banks.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Health insurance rates drop for individuals, rise for small employers
Final approved rates are in-line with proposed premium changes from June.
National
Truck hits minimum wage protesters in Michigan; several hurt
Several people were injured before dawn Tuesday when a pickup truck collided with a group of protesters calling for higher pay and the right to form unions in Michigan, in what police said appeared to be an accident.
Variety
Amazon ups hourly wage to $15, will advocate for higher pay
Amazon is boosting its minimum wage for all U.S. workers to $15 per hour starting next month and said it will push for an increase in the federally mandated minimum wage, which now stands at $7.25 per hour.
National
Social Security, Medicare oversight posts vacant for 3 years
Key posts overseeing the financial health of Social Security and Medicare have been vacant for more than three years, leaving the programs without independent accountability in the face of dire predictions about approaching insolvency.
National
The Latest: Some injured protesters leave the hospital
The Latest on protests by fast-food workers demanding a $15 per hour minimum wage (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.