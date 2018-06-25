The U.S. Office of Special Counsel is investigating whether Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt retaliated against staffers who questioned his spending and management decisions, said three individuals familiar with the probe.

During Pruitt’s tenure, the EPA has reassigned or taken administrative action against several career officials and one political appointee who had objected to the way he was spending taxpayer funds or using the perks of his office, these individuals said.

Attorneys from the Office of Special Counsel, which responds to whistleblower complaints from federal employees, is in the process of speaking to a half-dozen current and former employees as part of the case, said Kevin Chmielewski, Pruitt’s former deputy chief of staff operations. The office is taking the matter “extremely seriously,” he said.

Pruitt is facing more than a dozen federal inquiries into his spending and management decisions, including review of his first-class travels, installation of a $43,000 soundproof phone booth in his office and his $50-per-night condo rental from a Washington lobbyist.

Chmielewski, a Trump appointee who has said he was fired in February after questioning Pruitt’s decision to routinely fly first-class and spend money on a range of security-related matters, said he spent at least six hours speaking to special counsel officials on Thursday. The office has assigned three attorneys to review claims that he and other EPA officials have made, he said.

In April, Pruitt denied any retaliation during a pair of hearings on Capitol Hill, during which Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., alleged that “staff has been under attack during your tenure” and that “there’s documented retaliation, as far as I’m concerned.”

Pruitt has attributed many of the most controversial spending decisions to his aides and said the decision to travel first-class and receive round-the-clock protection stemmed from threats he has received as administrator. He told McCollum, “I’m not aware of any instance that any employment action has been taken against someone for any advice or counsel they’d given with respect to spending.”

Neither the Office of Special Counsel nor the EPA would comment.

The other agency officials who have either been reassigned or forced to leave include former deputy chiefs of staff John Reeder and Reginald Allen; security agents John Martin and Eric Weese; and Mario Caraballo, deputy associate administrator of the EPA’s Office of Homeland Security. Reeder is married to Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig.

Caraballo, who submitted a report questioning the grounds for the administrator’s 24/7 security detail, was placed on administrative leave and has since retired.

Chmielewski said that while Pruitt’s top aides “thought they were going to pressure me into resigning” and compiled paperwork to that effect, he was actually fired. He said, “They took everything from me, it was the definition of being fired.”