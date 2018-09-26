– The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday placed the head of its Office of Children’s Health Protection on administrative leave, in an unusual move that several observers said appeared to reflect an effort to minimize the role of the office.

Dr. Ruth Etzel, a pediatrician and epidemiologist who has been a leader in children’s environmental health for 30 years, joined the EPA in 2015, after having served as a senior officer for environmental health research at the World Health Organization. She was placed on administrative leave late Tuesday and asked to hand over her badge, keys and cellphone, said an EPA official familiar with the decision.

An EPA spokesman, John Konkus, declined to give a reason for the administrative leave. He said the Trump administration had no intention to diminish or eliminate an office designed to protect children’s health.

The EPA’s Office of Children’s Health Protection, created by President Bill Clinton in 1997, is tasked with seeing that agency regulations and programs take into account the particular vulnerabilities of children, babies and fetuses. Children are more vulnerable than adults to pollution and other potential exposure because their bodies are still developing and because they eat, drink and breathe more in proportion to their size.

Several people within the EPA or who work closely with the agency said that Etzel’s dismissal is one of several recent developments that have slowed the work of the children’s health office. One person cited a proposal outlining a strategy for reducing childhood lead exposure, which had been in development for more than a year with the involvement of 17 federal agencies, and which has been stalled since early July.

The Office of Children’s Health Protection is technically housed in the office of the EPA administrator, Andrew Wheeler, who has served as the agency’s acting administrator since July.

Under Wheeler and his predecessor, Scott Pruitt, who left the position earlier this year amid ethics and management scandals, the EPA has aggressively pursued an agenda of rolling back environmental restrictions on numerous pollutants, arguing that the regulations are overly strict or that they burden industry.

“This seems like a sneaky way for the EPA to get rid of this program and not be upfront about it,” said Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, the director of the pediatric residency program at Hurley Medical Center, a teaching hospital affiliated with Michigan State University, whose analysis of blood tests played a key role in showing that residents of Flint, Mich., were being poisoned by the lead in their drinking water. Hanna-Attisha called Etzel “an international leader in children’s health.”

The decision to put the department head on administrative leave “is highly unusual,” said Joseph Goffman, a former senior counsel for the EPA during the Obama administration.

The office Etzel oversees is small, with a budget of about $2 million and 15 full-time employees in Washington and 10 regional children’s health coordinators.