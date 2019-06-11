– Scientists have observed wild chimpanzees tucking into an unusual snack: tortoises, whose hard shells they crack against tree trunks before scooping out the meat.

In a paper published by the journal Scientific Reports, researchers from Germany say the behavior they spotted dozens of times in a group of chimpanzees at Loango National Park in Gabon bolsters the notion that humankind's distant cousins develop their distinct cultures.

Tobias Deschner, one of the authors of the paper, said that while chimpanzees and tortoises coexist elsewhere — and other primates such as baboons and mandrills are known to feed on young, soft tortoises — scientists have never before spotted any that crack open and eat the reptiles.

One explanation could be that the region also has abundant hard-shelled fruit that also needs to be whacked against trees to open, prompting some chimpanzees to try the same on passing tortoises, he said.

Some scientists dispute the idea that chimpanzees are capable of this kind of mental leap. But Deschner and colleagues said their observations suggest that's what happened.

"They all use exactly the same way of doing it," he said.

Dietmar Zinner, a zoologist who wasn't involved in the study, agreed. "This fits into previous observations that … some have broadly described as culture," he said.

The authors also noted that weaker chimpanzees often pass their tortoises to stronger adults who are able to break them open and then share the meal among the group.