Does your dachshund look dashing as a Harry Pawter? Does your Siamese say “please” when you pull out the spider costume? Look, we know you love to dress up your pets. Here’s your chance to be recognized for it. The Star Tribune is sponsoring its second annual Halloween Pet Costume Contest.

We’ll pick winners in these categories:

Minnesota-inspired: Can your corgi dress up as a can of Spam?

Pop culture: From current events to showbiz.

Scary: Ghostly greyhounds or zombie gerbils.

Anything goes: Surprise us.

You can enter multiple pets, multiple costumes and multiple categories as long as it’s your pet wearing the costume and your photograph. For best results, try shooting your costumed pet with a neutral background. No Photoshopping. Our panel of judges will award prizes for first, second and third place in each category, plus best in show. By entering a photograph, you give the Star Tribune the right to publish it on any of our platforms in perpetuity.

Here’s how: E-mail your best high-resolution photo of your pet in a costume to petcontest@startribune.com by 9 a.m. on Oct. 14. Be sure to include contact information and feel free to add comments on the costume concept, creative challenges and willingness of your pet to be a model.

Photos of the winning entries will be published in the Star Tribune on Oct. 27.

Need some inspiration? Here's a look at the 2018 contest winner and finalists.