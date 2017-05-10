– By the end, neither of them thought much of the other.

After President Donald Trump accused his predecessor in March of wiretapping him, James Comey, the FBI director, was flabbergasted. The president, Comey told associates, was “outside the realm of normal,” even “crazy.”

Trump fumed when Comey publicly dismissed the wiretapping claim. In the weeks that followed, he grew angrier and began talking about firing Comey. After stewing last weekend while watching Sunday talk shows at his New Jersey golf resort, Trump decided it was time. There was “something wrong with” Comey, he told aides.

The collision between president and FBI director that culminated with Comey’s stunning dismissal on Tuesday had been a long time coming. To a president obsessed with loyalty, Comey was a rogue operator who could not be trusted as the FBI investigated Russian ties to Trump’s campaign. To a lawman obsessed with independence, Trump was the ultimate loose cannon, making irresponsible claims on Twitter and jeopardizing the bureau’s credibility.

The White House, in a series of shifting accounts, first said Trump decided to fire Comey because the attorney general and his deputy recommended it. By Wednesday, it had amended the timeline to say that the president had been thinking about getting rid of the FBI director as far back as November, after he won the election, and then became “strongly inclined” after Comey testified before Congress last week.

For public consumption, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a White House spokeswoman, said that Trump acted because of the “atrocities” committed by Comey during last year’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s e-mail. But in private, aides said, Trump has been nursing a collection of festering grievances, including Comey’s handling of the Russia investigation and the perceived disloyalty over the wiretapping claim.

Demonstrators protest in reaction to President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, outside the White House, in Washington, May 10, 2017. Earlier via Twitter, Trump accused Democrats of hypocrisy for criticizing the dismissal of a man they too had assailed. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

“He’d lost confidence in Director Comey and, frankly, he’d been considering letting Director Comey go since the day he was elected,” she said.

Comey’s fate was sealed by his latest testimony about the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s efforts to sway the 2016 election and the Clinton e-mail inquiry. Trump burned as he watched, especially when Comey said he was “mildly nauseous” to think that his handling of the e-mail case had influenced the election, which Trump took to demean his own role in history.

At that point, Trump began talking about firing him. At first, he kept his thinking to a small circle, venting his anger to Vice President Mike Pence; White House counsel Donald McGahn, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who all told him they generally backed the idea.

Another early sounding board was Keith Schiller, Trump’s longtime director of security and now a member of the White House staff, who would later be tasked with delivering the manila envelope containing Comey’s letter of dismissal to FBI headquarters, an indication of just how personal the matter was to the president.

The chief strategist Stephen Bannon, who has been sharply critical of the FBI, questioned whether the time was right to dismiss Comey, arguing that doing it later would lessen the backlash, said two people familiar with his thinking. Reince Priebus, chief of staff, at one point mulled similar concerns, but was supportive of the move to the president.

Trump was adamant, denouncing Comey’s conduct in the Clinton and Russia investigations, and left aides on Monday with the impression that he planned to take action the next day. He met that day with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who raised concerns about Comey, White House officials said.

Early Tuesday, he made his final decision, keeping many aides, including his communications team, in the dark until news of the firing leaked out late in the afternoon.

In letters released Tuesday, Trump explained the firing by citing Comey’s handling of the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server — a justification that was rich in irony, White House officials acknowledged, considering that as recently as two weeks ago, the president appeared at a rally where he was serenaded with chants of “Lock her up!”

Yet even in his letter to Comey, the president mentioned the Russia inquiry. And that reflected, White House aides said, what they conceded had been his obsession over the investigation Trump believes is threatening his larger agenda.

According to associates, Comey thought the president was unlikely to get rid of him because that might be interpreted as a conclusion that the FBI director was wrong to announce shortly before the election that he was re-examining the e-mail case, which would call into question the legitimacy of Trump’s victory.

While Trump publicly insisted that he had confidence in Comey, the hostility toward the FBI director in the West Wing in recent weeks was palpable, aides said, with advisers describing an almost ritualistic need to criticize the Russia investigation to assuage an anxious and angry president.

Roger Stone, a longtime informal adviser to Trump who has been under FBI scrutiny as part of the investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, was among those who urged the president to fire Comey, people briefed on the discussions said. “There was a sense in the White House, I believe, that enough was enough when it came to this guy,” Stone said





