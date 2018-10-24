Minnesota Crop Update

The latest crop numbers for Minnesota were released Monday by the USDA and Minnesota Department of Agriculture, showing that 4.8 days last week were suitable for fieldwork thanks to dry conditions. The corn crop that is harvested for grain is now 35% done, on par with the five-year average. Meanwhile the sunflower harvest is six days behind the average.

Tenth Coldest Start To October

Through the first 22 days of October, the average temperature in the Twin Cities (accounting for both the daily high and low) has been 45.7F, a good 5F below average. This is cold enough to tie for the 10th coldest first 22 days of October, along with 1987. The coldest was in 1917, with an average temperature of 41.5F from October 1st-22nd.

Enjoy The Wednesday Sun - Rainy End To The Week

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

As Minnesotans (and Wisconsinites), we instinctively know that the temperature is going to fall during October. In fact, our average high by Halloween in the Twin Cities is only 51F, down from 65F at the beginning of October. However, you could definitely say this month has been on the chilly side.

Through the first 22 days of the month, our average temperature (counting both the high and low for the day) is running 5F below average, cold enough to tie for the tenth coldest October 1st-22nd on record. Only four days this month has the average temperature actually been above average - and those are the only four days where highs have climbed into the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday will tie the longest stretch this month at MSP without at least a trace of precipitation at four days, but that’ll be where this streak of dry weather ends. The upper Midwest will be the recipient of a period of gray weather with several rain chances beginning Thursday and lasting into the weekend. Highs will hover near 50 through the end of the month.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Increasing PM clouds. High 51. Low 41. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain moves in. High 48. Low 42. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Stuck in the clouds and rain. High 48. Low 41. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers taper throughout the day. High 50. Low 39. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NE 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY: More scattered rain showers. High 49. Low 37. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The sun makes a glorious return. High 50. Low 39. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies. Late day showers. High 50. Low 38. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

This Day in Weather History

October 24th

1922: A powerful low pressure system over Minnesota brings 55 mph winds to Collegeville.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

October 24th

Average High: 54F (Record: 80F set in 1989)

Average Low: 37F (Record: 15F set in 1887)

Average Precipitation: 0.07" (Record: 1.00" set in 1899)

Average Snow: 0.1" (Record: 0.9" in 1981)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 24th

Sunrise: 7:40 AM

Sunset: 6:13 PM

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 32 minutes and 24 seconds

*Daylight Lost Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 55 seconds

*Latest Sunrise Before DST Ends: November 3rd (7:54 AM)

*Next Sunrise Of 6:00 PM Or Earlier: November 2nd (5:59 PM)

*When Do We Dip Below 10 Hours Of Daylight?: November 5th (9 hours, 58 minutes, 38 seconds)

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Clouds will be on the increase on Wednesday, but we should see sunny skies at least during the morning hours in the Twin Cities. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s across most of the state, with a few 30s possible in parts of the Arrowhead.

Highs will be slightly below average across parts of central and southern Minnesota on Wednesday, with highs slightly above average across northwestern parts of the state. If you're in the Arrowhead, highs will be up to 10 degrees below average.

Highs will continue to hover around 50 through the end of the month in the Twin Cities. The early look for deer opener in the Twin Cities shows highs in the 40s.

Thursday will just be the first day of several with rain chances, but rain through 7 PM on Thursday should generally be under a quarter inch across the state.

Models show up to an inch of rain will be possible through the weekend in the Twin Cities, with another precipitation chance moving in next Tuesday into Wednesday (Halloween).

National Weather Forecast

Rain will continue across Texas on Wednesday as moisture from Willa continues to funnel north as well as due to a stationary boundary across the Gulf of Mexico. Rain and snow will be possible across parts of the Northeast with a departing low. Meanwhile, an advancing system will produce rain across parts of the Northern and Central Plains.

The heaviest rain through 7 PM Thursday will be across parts of the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana, where rainfall amounts of 3"+ are possible.

Heavy snow - in excess of 6" in some spots - across parts of northern Maine through Wednesday night. Snow will accumulate in parts of the Rockies as well.

Ticks Are Killing an Alarming Number of Moose Thanks to Climate Change

More from Earther: "The horrifying effects of climate change are evident seemingly everywhere you look. Now, a report from researchers at the University of New Hampshire (UNH) suggests that climate change favorable to a parasite is impacting the moose population in New England. According to their findings, winter ticks that gorge themselves on a moose’s blood by the tens of thousands during the fall and winter were responsible for killing roughly seven in 10 moose calves over the course of the three-year study. The researchers, who have been studying the calves in New Hampshire and western Maine since 2014, published their findings in the Canadian Journal of Zoology in September, with UNH publishing a press release on the research this week. During each of those three years, the team examined 179 radio-marked young moose for parasites and their condition over the course of a four-month period. Of those calves they screened, 125—or nearly 70 percent—of the moose calves died. The researchers suspect this is primarily because of the winter tick."

How the Bank Bailout Hobbled the Climate Fight

More from The New Republic: "Almost exactly a decade ago, as the Federal Reserve worked to stabilize a careening stock market, overleveraged banks, and underwater mortgage lenders, it made a decision that helped fundamentally reshape the global energy industry. In the middle of October 2008, the Fed agreed to bail out America’s big banks, even the ones that weren’t failing, like JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs. That decision continues to be hotly debated ten years later. But its profound environmental impacts are, quite often, overlooked. The bailout was one of the most significant turning points in America’s role in the global climate crisis and perhaps its most important piece of environmental legislation, ushering in a decade of fossil fuel investment that has set the fight to curb carbon emissions globally back decades."

'We need intense rainfall': Drought cripples crucial German waterways

More from The Local Germany: "The docks are eerily quiet at Cologne's main port on the mighty River Rhine, with hundreds of containers piled up and awaiting their journey north on one of Europe's busiest commercial arteries. Months of scarce rainfall and hot sunny weather drove water levels on the Rhine to a record low, forcing ship operators to suspend services to keep vessels from running aground. "We haven't had any new ships in Cologne since last week -- they stop in Duisburg" 80 kilometres north, Oliver Grossmann, head of shipping company CTS, told AFP."

Thanks for checking in and have a great Wednesday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser