NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Eni SpA, down 96 cents to $36.61
Italian stocks sank after the country's new government said it would move forward with plans to increase spending next year.
Arconic Inc., up $1.56 to $23.40
Reuters reported that a group of private equity firms are working together on a bid to buy the aluminum products company.
Telefonica Brazil SA, up 55 cents to $10.75
Brazilian stocks surged after far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro led the first round of presidential voting by a surprisingly wide margin.
Kellogg Co., up 88 cents to $70.26
High-dividend stocks including household goods makers rose after several days of sharp losses last week.
Southwestern Energy Co., up 35 cents to $5.63
Natural gas prices climbed as Hurricane Michael gained strength and moved toward the Gulf of Mexico.
Cadence Designs Systems Inc. down, $1.49 to $41.41
Technology companies took more losses after steep declines the week before.
Global Payments Inc., down $3.94 to $117.86
Payment and credit card companies fell more than the rest of the market.
Newmont Mining Corp. down 6 cents to $30.52
The mining company fell as gold and silver prices sank.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.