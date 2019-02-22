SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Emily Engstler scored 13 of her career-high 17 points in the first half and No. 18 Syracuse coasted to an 82-50 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Another reserve, Kiara Lewis, had 14 points as the Syracuse bench poured in 57 points. Tiana Mangakahia had 10 points and 12 assists, her sixth points/assists double-double of the season for the Orange (20-6, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi also had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Syracuse made 9 of 19 shots, including 4 3-pointers, in the first quarter while Pitt was 3 of 15, to race to a 23-6 lead. The Panthers were 8 of 15 in the second quarter but trailed 51-26 at the half because the Orange went 11 of 22 with four more triples.

Danielle Garven scored 23 points for Pitt (10-18, 1-13). Jasmine Whitney added 18 points, five assists and five steals.

Syracuse won the first meeting 82-50.