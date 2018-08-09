– Tommy Fleetwood is among the favorites to win the PGA Championship this week, a reflection of the way he has performed since missing the cut at The Players Championship. He shot a blistering final-round 63 to finish second at the U.S. Open, used a second-round 65 to finish tied for 12th at the British Open and strung together three rounds in the 60s for a top-10 result at the Canadian Open.

Last weekend, the Englishman opened with 66-63 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational to take the second-round lead, only to fade with a pair of rounds in the 70s to finish well back of winner Justin Thomas.

"Without a doubt, the next step in my career is to win in America and so on and so forth, win a major. So whether it will be winning the PGA or winning a regular tour event, it would be sort of the next step," he said. "I feel like the tougher challenges, the tougher courses have suited me this year whilst I've been on my game and I've been playing well."

The PGA Championship has a habit of crowning winners that are relatively new to the scene.

Jeff Sluman won for the first time at Oak Tree in 1988. John Daly turned the trick three years later, when he won at Crooked Stick as the ninth and final alternate. Shaun Micheel's only PGA Tour win remains his victory at Oak Hill in 2003, and Martin Kaymer turned European Tour success into his first win in the United States when he triumphed at Whistling Straits in 2010.

Golf world mourns Lyle

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle died after a long struggle with cancer. He was 36.

Golf Australia released a statement from Briony Lyle on Thursday, saying her husband had died overnight.

Lyle, who won twice on the Nationwide Tour in 2008, was first diagnosed with leukemia as a teenager and suffered recurrences of the disease in 2012 and 2017.

Bryson DeChambeau donated his $25,000 prize from Wednesday's long-drive competition at the PGA Championship to Lyle's family.